Breaking: Four killed in stampede at Buhari’s Rivers rally

By Anthony Ogbonna & Egufe Yafugborhi

Four persons have been confirmed killed during a stampede at Rivers state when President Muhammadu Buhari stormed the state for his campaign rally.

The Rivers state Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the development in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, confirmed that fourteen persons died while some survivors are under medical attention following the fatal stampede at the APC rally.

The rally, held at the Adokiya Amasieamaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, witnessed the stampede as soon as the President, made his way out of the venue.

Kem Daniel-Elebiga, UPTH Public Relations Officer, said, “I can confirm 14 persons dead as I speak. Initially, it was six, but the figures can change as they bring them and are being examined. There are others under medical attention at the Emergency Unit, so we can’t force a clear figure beyond what the situation is at the moment.”

Most of the affected victims fell and were trampled over as teeming party supporters made to force their way through a locked exit gate on the trail of President Mohammadu Buhari as he left the stadium.