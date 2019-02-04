Breaking: FG accuses opposition of working hard to discredit poll

By Soni Daniel

Abuja – Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Monday accused the opposition of working harder to discredit the forthcoming election and plunge Nigeria into crisis.



Mohammed, who addressed a world press conference in Abuja, said the claim was based on credible intelligence.

The minister alleged that the opposition had already dispatched a 10-man team abroad to lie to those countries that the Buhari Administration wants to rig the election.

He said the opposition resorted to the negative tactics of telling lies to foreign countries having seen defeat staring it in the face a few weeks to the elections.

Details coming…