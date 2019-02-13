Breaking: Court grants former SGF Babachir Lawal N50m bail

By Anthony Ogbonna

Barely 24 hours after he was arraigned and remanded in the EFCC custody, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has, Wednesday, granted former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal bail.

Read: Breaking: EFCC arraigns former SGF Babachir LawaL

Court remands 4 farmers in prison custody for alleged murder

Recall that just Yesterday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arraigned Mr. Lawal before a Federal High court in Abuja over his use of a company said to be owned by him to remove what he had described as ‘invasive grass” at the cost of over N272 million.

Lawal had pleaded not guilty to the 10 count charges the EFCC pressed against him, bordering on alleged conspiracy and fraudulent acquisition of property.

But the court, on Wednesday, granted both Lawal and two other bails in the sums of N50m each with one surety each who must possess titles to lands within the jurisdiction of the court, show evidence of payment of tax for the past three years and must be residents within the jurisdiction of the court.

The court also held that the former SFG and the two others must deposit their international passport with the court pending the fulfillment of their bail conditions.

The court adjourned the case till March 18, 2019 after adding that Both Mr. Lawal and the two others must remain in EFCC’s custody until they fulfill their bail conditions.