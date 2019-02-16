Breaking News
Breaking: Confusion as INEC debunks postponement rumours

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has debunked reports making rounds that the body was planning to postpone Saturday’s elections.
The National Commissioner for Voter Education and Publicity at INEC, Mr. Festus Okoye, told Daily Post on Friday night that Nigerians should ignore the rumours and come out to exercise their civic responsibility.

Asked to respond to information that INEC commissioners were in a meeting, Okoye opined: “Yes we are in a meeting but we have not taken such decision.

“We are in an election period, and as commissioners we have to meet every time”.

 


