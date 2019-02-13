Breaking: Buhari, Atiku storm ICC to sign peace accord

By Nwafor Sunday

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the International Conference Centre, ICC, along with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to sign peace accord.

As at the time of filling this report, those present at the centre include; the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, the secretary-general of the Commonwealth; Patricia Scotland, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Mathew Kukah, Abdulsalami Abubakar, the chairman of the National Peace Committee and other members of the National Peace Committee (NPC).

