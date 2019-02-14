Breaking: Avengers adopts Atiku, threatens to crumble economy if Buhari rigs poll

By Emma Amaize and Perez Brisibe

Militant group, NIGER Delta Avengers, NDA, has warned that if President Muhammadu Buhari rigs his way back to office, it would once again cripple the country’s economy.

The group, which rejected the purported plan to endorse President Buhari by some ex-militant leaders, said Nigeria should be prepared for a perpetual recession if Buhari insists on imposing himself on the people, “as we shall not relent until oil stops to flow in the pipes that braces our feet in our land.”

NDA Spokesperson, self-styled “Brig Gen” Mudoch Agbinibo, in a statement, asserted that, “As a warning and closing note; we want to resound it to members of the International Community, multinational corporations and subsidiaries’ operatives to withdraw their workforce and services from Niger Delta within the period of this elections.”

The group said, “We are in charge of the struggle now and our strike teams are active and gallantly waiting to receive instructions from the high command to cripple the Nigerian Economy again if Buhari is rigged back to office.”

“And this time, it will be a perpetual recession for Nigeria, as we shall not relent until oil stops to flow in the pipes that braces our feet in our land,” it said.

Avengers said the warning to the multinational corporations was for them “not to be casualties to the ongoing securitization and provocation in the Niger Delta by the Nigerian military command.”

However, while it lambasted Boyloaf, Tompolo, Shoot-at-Sight, Ateke and Farah Dagogo for the planned endorsement, Tompolo and Dagogo had Wednesday publicly dissociated themselves from the endorsement.

Describing Buhari as an enemy of the people of Niger Delta, NDA, said, “We are adopting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the sole candidate to be voted for by all the people of the Niger Delta as a result of his political ideology, which is in tandem with our agitation for equitable and fair principles of federalism.”

“ The high command is convinced that when elected come February 16Th, 2019, the government of Alhaji ( Dr) Atiku Abubakar will not only restructure Nigeria, but will reverse the inimical ownership rights to natural resources alongside promises that falls within the basis upon which we declared” Operations Red Economy” against the evil government of Nigeria.

“We use this medium to advise Alhaji Abubakar that when elected into office, the cardinal demands of restructuring of Nigeria should kick start within six (6) months to forestall further agitation from the Niger Delta,” it said.