Breaking: APC to hold special meeting with candidates, others tonight

By Anthony Ogbonna

The All Progressives Congress, APC, party, will hold a special meeting with its candidates for the general election coming up in few days.

A statement by its Deputy Director, Press and Information, Edegbe Odemwingie, said the meeting would take place at the party’s National Secretariat today, Sunday 10th of February, 2019.

The statement also said that, aside the presidential and senatorial candidates, that the meeting would also include in attendance the National Working Committee and State Chairmen as well as Secretaries.

According to the statement, “A special meeting between the National Working Committee and State Chairmen, Secretaries, Governorship and Senatorial Candidates, will hold today (Sunday 10/2/19). Venue: APC National Secretariat. Time: 7pm.”