Breaking: APC supporters threaten no election in Rivers as Police barricade INEC office

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Police, on Thursday morning, barricaded the entrance to the Rivers State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Port Harcourt following a protest by some members of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state who threatened that there would be no election unless INEC allows the party to field her candidates for the Saturday’s election.
APC protesters at INEC’s main gate in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the police blockade prevented both INEC officials as well as the protesters from gaining access into the commission’s premises.

The Supreme Court had upheld the the judgement as well as struck out an application by the APC seeking to compel INEC, to recognize all its candidates in the forthcoming elections in Rivers State.

But the police, on sensing the protest, stormed the commission’s office on Aba road and cordoning off the office.

