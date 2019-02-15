Breaking: 66 killed in Kaduna on election Eve

By Ben Agande, Kaduna

…As 22 Children, 12 women killed in Kaduna on election Eve

The Kaduna state government, Friday evening, disclosed that 66 persons were killed by unknown gunmen in Kajuru local government of Kaduna state, less than twenty four hours to the conduct of the presidential and parliamentary elections.

A statement issued by the spokesman to the governor of Kaduna state, Samuel Aruwan, said already, security agencies are on the trail of the assailants.

The statement however did not provide details about where or how the incidence happened but said among the victims were 22 children and 12 women.

