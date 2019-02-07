Breaking: 18 roads in Lagos to be shut down for Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Lagos for his presidential campaign, the Lagos state government, has given a directive that would prevent road users from accessing eighteen different roads in the state.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential campaign would hold at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Surulere on Saturday, February 9.

Disclosing this at a press conference in Ikeja, the former minister of state for defence and chairman, transport committee on Buhari’s campaign visit to the state, Mr Demola Seraki, opined that over 100,000 members of the APC were expected at the rally.

Demola said that movement would be diverted on the roads to prevent motorists and commuters from being stranded.

“For instance, Alaka (by Lanre Shittu Motors) on the service lane, inwards stadium will be closed to traffic, while vehicles will be diverted to the stadium bridge on the main carriage way,” he said.

“Shitta, inwards stadium, will be closed to traffic and vehicles diverted to Adeniran Ogunsanya street or Akerele extension. Traffic from barracks to stadium on Funsho Williams avenue will be diverted to stadium bridge on the main carriage way to Alaka.”

Below are the listed roads:

Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere

Lawanson/Itire /Tejuosho road

Apapa/Costain road

Abebe village

Eric Moore road

Eko Bridge/Apongbon

Marina road

Ikorodu road

Mobolaji Bank Anthony way

Old Toll Gate/Third Mainland Bridge/Obalende

Airport road

Oshodi-Oworonshoki expressway

Agege Motor road

Jibowu area

Yaba/Muritala Mohammed way Iddo/Otto

Herbert Macaulay way

Adekunle

Ijora Olopa