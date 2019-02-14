Borno Govt. confirms 3 killed in Boko Haram attack on Shettima’s convoy

The Borno Government on Thursday confirmed that three persons were killed in an attack by Boko Haram insurgents on Gov. Kashim Shettima’s convoy on Maiduguri-Gamboru Road.

Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communications and Strategy, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Thursday.

Gusau disclosed that preliminary reports confirmed the killing of three persons in the attack when the insurgents ambushed some vehicles on the governor’s convoy on Tuesday evening.

He said that the incident occurred when the governor was campaigning in the area, adding that he had since returned to Maiduguri on Wednesday evening.

Gusau disclosed that the governor would on Thursday; hold security meeting with heads of security agencies to get briefs on the incident.

The governor’s aide said Shettima would also pay condolence visit to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack.

He said: “Gov. Kashim Shettima mourns with the deepest thought and heartfelt condolences, the demise of some fellow citizens, brothers, associates and loyal supporters.

“This follows the unfortunate ambush of some vehicles in his convoy by suspected insurgents on Tuesday evening along the road to Gamboru, headquarters of Ngala Local Government Area.

“While the Governor is expecting full security briefing to get accurate information on the incident, preliminary report on Wednesday confirmed the killing of three persons during the attack,“ he said.

Gusau said the attack was principally aimed to attract local and global media attention in order to sustain propaganda strategy and to instill fear in citizens and gallant troops.

He said that Shettima, who returned on Thursday night, would meet families of those affected by the attack on Thursday.

“The governor will also continue his determined collaboration with all security agencies and volunteers committed to the ongoing fight against Boko Haram insurgents.“

“The unfortunate incident will not make the governor have doubt in the capacity of gallant and patriotic personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces, who dedicated their lives fighting for peace and the freedom of Borno people.

“The Governor has absolute confidence in the Nigerian Armed Forces and given his access to updates.

“He is aware of the successes being recorded by the military, despite Tuesday’s and previous attacks by the insurgents.

“For one success recorded by the insurgents, the Armed Forces recorded dozens against them.”

He said the governor called on the people of the state to remain calm, pray and support the military and volunteers, and provide useful information on the activities of the insurgents.

“Shettima expressed gratitude to friends, associates and well meaning Nigerians that showed concern over the incident.“