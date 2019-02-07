Bordeaux Coach defends Kalu after red card

Bordeaux coach Eric Bedouet has defended Samuel Kalu after the winger was shown a straight red card in his side’s 1-0 loss to Olympique Marseille.

The Nigeria international took the walk of shame in the 25th minute after a poorly timed tackle and from behind on Marseille midfielder Lucas Ocampos.

At the post-match press conference, Bedouet defended his number ten, saying he slipped as he made the tackle.

”I think he slipped, he arrived quickly and could not control his movement,” said Bedouet to reporters.

”We should not do this gesture, but it might happen.”

If Kalu’s red card is not appealed, he is sure to miss the upcoming league match against Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes.

The 21-year-old has recorded 28 appearances for Bordeaux in all competitions and has had a hand in eight goals, logging 1,973 minutes.