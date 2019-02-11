Boko Haram: Elections’ll hold in Adamawa north —- Senator

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—Despite last Monday’s Boko Haram attack in some communities in Michika and Madagali Local Government Areas of Adamawa Nothern zone, the senator representing the area, Mrs Binta Masi, has given the assurances that the upcoming elections will hold in the affected communities of the zone.

The senator’s assurance came against the backdrop of rumour that the inhabitants of the two local government areas have deserted their homes and are taking refuge in the mountains or some have fled to the state capital.

“I am in close contact with the security and the information we are getting is that normalcy has returned fully to the areas,” she said.

Binta, who spoke to newsmen, weekend, in Yola, said: “As I speak to you, I am just returning from my hometown Michika, and all is not as reported in the social media.

“There was an attack in Kishirga of Madagali Local Government Area, which is about few kilometres to the dreaded Sambisa forest and Shuwa, the headquarters of the local council,” adding that the attack was over blown by the social media, thereby instilling fears in the minds of the people.