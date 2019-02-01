Boko Haram abducts several passengers on Damaturu-Biu road

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

Suspected Members of dreaded Boko Haram sect on Friday morning laid ambush and abducted unspecified number of passengers along Damaturu- Buni Yadi- Biu road.

The road which is about 120 kilometres has remained the only safer means as linkage to people living in southern Borno senatorial district reach Maiduguri, the state capital following closure and danger posed on other closest roads.

Military maintains sealed lips as armed soldiers invade Daily Trust offices

Sources said, after the abduction, security forces had to close down the road for motorists and passengers.

A driver who plies the road on daily basis, Mallam Ali Isa told our Correspondent that he had to follow through 400km Gombe-Potiskum- Damaturu- Maiduguri road after the news filtered that the road was not safe on Friday.

His words: ” The Damaturu-Buni Yadi- Biu Road was not safe. Today is Buni Yadi Market where thousands of people from the surrounding communities come for business, unfortunately, there was an attack on the road which led to abduction of unspecified number of travellers with looting of foodstuff, and this warrant the military to close down the road including the market”. Isa learnt.

Buratai as troops’ ‘Man Friday’

A reliable Security Source while confirming the incident said, “Information received this morning 01 Feb, 2019 indicate that terrorists intercepted number of passenger vehicles coming from Maiduguri to Southern Borno through Damaturu/Buni Yadi/Biu road.

“The terrorists abducted unspecified number of passengers. Update will follow when available”. The Source said.