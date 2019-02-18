Blame INEC for postponement of polls – Okorocha

lINEC’s action not explainable –Obi

lAccept postponement in good faith —Uzodinma

By Chioma Gabriel,Vincent Ujumadu & Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has called on Nigerians to shift whatever grouse they have regarding the postponement of the 2019 general elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The governor through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, while reacting to the postponement of the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections also said that no political party should be vilified.

The governor asked INEC to use the one week extension to tackle the challenges that led to the postponement drama.

“Governor Rochas Okorocha, who is also the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum has called on Nigerians to show patriotism over the postponement of the Saturday, February 16, 2019 elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, stating that although the postponement was regrettable, institutions like INEC could have challenges.

“The governor also said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the ruling party is ready for elections any day and any time, stressing that no political party should be blamed for the postponement especially when it is remembered that this is not the first time such development could take place in the nation’s elections,” Onwuemeodo stated.

INEC action not explainable —Obi

In a similar vein, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi condemned the action of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, saying the postponement was not explainable.

Also reacting through his media aide, Val Obienyem, Obi expressed shock at the action of the electoral umpire.

He said: “How can INEC convince anybody that it suddenly discovered its unpreparedness on the day of the election? What of foreign observers already in the country? What of those that travelled home from their places of abode? What of those contesting that had already paid their agents? There are many questions begging for answers.”

INEC not ready for free polls —Obaze

In his reaction, the chairman of PDP campaign council in Anambra State, Oseloka Obaze observed that INEC had four years to prepare for the 2019 elections in keeping with its statutory functions, adding that its last minute postponement of the polls, despite repeated assurances, lent credence to earlier worries that INEC was never prepared to conduct free, fair and sufficiently credible elections.

“As the umpire, INEC must understand that this postponement comes at a great cost to Nigerians,” he noted.

Buhari jittery over election, says MASSOB

The Movement for Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday claimed that the postponement of the elections exposed the fears of the government in power to face the election.

Speaking in Owerri, MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, called on “other pressure groups in the country, to stand firm in making sure that the will of the people is not subverted.”

Accept postponement in good faith —Uzodinma

Meanwhile, the Imo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has called on Nigerians to accept the postponement of the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections in good faith.

Uzodinma in a statement by his Director of Media and Publicity, Declan Emelumba, noted that “INEC, had postponed the election few hours to the commencement of the exercise, a development which angered Nigerians after they had travelled long distance to choose their President.”