Bishop Akinola to Nigerians: Don’t sell your votes

By Sam Eyoboka

PRESIDENT/FOUNDING pastor-General of Rhema Christian Church and Tower, Ota in Ogun State, Bishop Taiwo Akinola has again appeal-ed to Nigerians to ponder very well on their individual decisions as to who and who should lead them for another period of four years and actively parti-cipate in all processes leading to the elections.

Speaking to the media in his church, the convener of a ministerial associat-ion knowned as Christ Global appealed to all Nigerians who are qualif-ied not to sell their votes but instead they must endeavor to fully participate in the forth-coming elections, stress-ing that the time for in-difference is past.

“I both counsel and tire-lessly appeal to the Niger-ians to wake up, wise up and do not allow them-selves to be deceived or deluded by any politician. “Please make your deci-sions based on clear and right consciences, not on consciences colored with personal interests or pecuniary gains only,” he maintained.

“Those who sell their votes should know they are not only mortgaging their consciences, but also selling their future and the future of their children. In fact, they are also selling their moral rights to demand account-ability from the political class whenever they derail and disappoint the elect-orate as they often do,” he noted.

Akinola said: “Ignorance is tantamount to suicide, hence we should bring ourselves to a level of cri-tical consciousness of people and occurrences that are related to the elections. Our involve-ment should take us to the point of voting phy-sically on the election days. Please let nothing prevent you from being patient enough to cast your vote properly.”

According to the Bishop, “the responsibility is ours to remain focused, un-perturbed and clear-headed to make the right choices, knowing that the impacts of our choices today can be far reaching on our destiny and that of our children tomorrow.

“We don’t really have to be swayed by any sugar-coated mouth of any party apologetic, but should stand firm to uphold what is true, right and fair to all.

“Hence, we must get act-ively involved in acquiring facts that can help us in making informed choices. See, our choices will either make or mar us sooner or later, thus we must be very wise in all our deal-ings, especially in our choices of political lead-ership.

“My counsel here is that we all should remember that leopards don’t change their spots,” he said, not-ing that by the actions “we take at this time, we can ameliorate the conse-quences of the errors of the past and chart a new course for our great nation,” Akinola counsell-ed.