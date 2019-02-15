Birthday-tribute to my eldest brother: Mr Olukayode Timothy Ogunnubi

Words fail me to pay a deserving tribute to perhaps the greatest brother that ever trod the face of planet earth. Over five decades ago, a fine, intelligent, extremely humble, quintessential gentleman was born on the 15th of February, 1963 into the Pa Isaac Ayorinde Ogunnubi clan in Ijeh-Obalende (now Dolphin Estate) area of Lagos State of Nigeria. He had a most precocious growth and excelled in academics, life’s school and character.

He was christened Oluwakayode Timothy Oluwasesan and he began a family anchored on the principled ideals of morality, resilience, good heritage, stability, forthrightness and uprightness.

As a young lad, I found an instant model and worthy mentor in my brother, in whom I could trust, emulate and fashion my life after. Kayode as he is fondly called, epitomises grace and character, humble to a fault, simplistic, yet elegant. Extremely neat and fashionable, Brilliant and reserved. Entrepreneur extraordinaire, Prolific Land administrator, successful Estate Valuer, and distinguished Family Man.

Honest, easy going and intelligent

Kayode is very honest, easy going and very intelligent. He was clearly a shining light in those days at CMS Grammar School, Bariga Lagos. After his A levels he went to the prestigious Yaba College of Technology and equally went to the University of Nigeria (UNN) where he was the best graduating student in his time. I am deeply proud of him. He came back to Lagos and enrolled in the University of Lagos, Akoka Yaba for both his M.Sc and MBA.

Married to a beautiful woman with a beautiful heart, Patience Olamide Ogunnubi they are blessed with 2 lovely children.

A very strict disciplinarian, yet a very humane brother. Let me see that child that will be unruly under his steel force guardianship. He took mastery of the home and house. Kudos Brother. He taught me and my other siblings, the gizmo of spartan discipline, the ethos of hygienic living, the greatness of erudition, the obligation of goodness, the merits of integrity and the love of kindness.

A brother who always has the answer to your problems. Whilst you see the problem, he sees the prospect and the possibility. He never says No to your advancement. He will go out of his way to give you the best support possible. Brother, thank you for giving me the best of opportunities available.

His sense of professionalism is unparalleled. The good name he has garnered is what has elevated him to the position of a Permanent Secretary today in the Lagos State Civil Service. An extremely content Public servant, who despises the allure of office.

He joined the Lagos State Civil Service on the 1st of April, 1992 and resumed duties at the Department of Lands. He served meritoriously and was moved to the Lagos State Valuation Office as a Director. He perhaps, was the youngest Director at the time and the longest serving Director. Seeing his dedication to duty and results achieved, a dedicated department called Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Department was created by the Lagos State government as the main regulatory authority in the state on Real Estate Transactions. It was inaugurated on the 22nd of June, 2012 by the then Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and Kayode was made the pioneer General Manager.

In 2015, upon the assumption of the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode administration, he was found worthy and chosen to become the Executive Secretary in a very familiar terrain–Lagos State Lands Use and Allocation Committee. In his capacity as the Executive Secretary in the Lands Bureau, he was responsible for land allocation and management in Lagos State. He ensured efficient allocation of land in the state, transparency in land transactions and the timely release of title documents to land owners.

He introduced and put in place the process of applying and being issued Certificates of Occupancy within 90 days of payment. This made the Governor to sign a backlog of 2500 certificates in a day, the first in the country.

As a pacesetter, he was able to set in motion and reposition the Lands Bureau to aid it in providing more professionalized services.

Because of his professionalism and dedication to work, he was redeployed to go and reorganize the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) and within a calendar year he was elevated to the position of a Permanent Secretary and posted to the Ministry of Science and Technology on the 6th of November, 2017. A post he currently holds.

The primonigentor of many firsts

Kayode, the primonigentor of many firsts that lends irrevocable credence to how much commitment he invests in his personal endeavour. He made sure we never lacked as his younger ones even after the death of our parents. The responsibilities were much and tasking but with an ever understanding and supportive wife, there were no issues. A core hardworker, a complete homely husband, a reliable and responsible brother, an urbane technocrat and a chronic motivator. Supportive to a fault, defender to the end, his corrective eyes speak a million words till date.

I will never forget his resounding advice wherever I go- ‘Don’t ever forget the child of whom you are. Remember you have the glorious name of this family to protect’. This ensures I never stray away no matter what. As the last child of the family, I make bold to say Tola, that I am a direct beneficiary of your large heartedness, cerebral gratification, good name, largesse and uncommon wit.

On this occasion of your birthday celebration, I wish you more successes, long life, a bountiful harvest of your worthy and deserving investment on career and family, sound health, peace of mind, a speedy accomplishment of your yet elusive dreams and above all, all you wish yourself.

Friends and family, may I humbly request that you wish my brother and role model a Happy birthday for me? Thank you all.