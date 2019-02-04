Benzema set to shoot down Barca

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is in exceptional form at present and he continued his goalscoring run with the opener in Los Blancos’ game against Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That strike follows on from his goal in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final against Girona on 24 January, as well as back-to-back braces against Espanyol in LaLiga Santander and Girona in the second leg.

On this occasion, he showed his killer instinct as Sergio Reguilon’s cross found the Frenchman to pass into Fernando Pacheco’s net.

Even the crowd at the Bernabeu are truly recognising how great their No. 9 is, with chants dedicated to him during the first half against Alaves.

For Madrid, this comes at a great time ahead of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash against Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

Benzema has scored 18 goals in total this season, of which 10 have come in LaLiga Santander; he is Madrid’s top scorer and equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s total with Juventus this season.