Benin Airport to commence full night-time flight operations soon, says Obaseki

…as skeletal night operations begin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that the Benin Airport will soon commence full night-time flight operations.

Obaseki said facilities that will enable aircraft to land at night are being received in batches.



He gave the assurance while addressing journalists at the Benin Airport, after the departure of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo who was in Edo State to launch the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

According to the governor, the landing facilities at the Benin Airport were already functioning which enabled the Vice President to depart Benin City through the Airport few minutes to 7pm on Thursday.

“We are expecting more night landing equipment to be installed at the Benin Airport especially the lights.

“The contractor has assured us that the lights will arrive before the end of this month, February. We will launch it and have our inaugural night flight to Benin City,” he said.

On the delayed flag-off of the Benin-Abraka Road reconstruction, Obaseki said he has spoken with the new Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and has secured his understanding for the road construction to go ahead if it becomes impossible to get the Vice President to flag it off.

“I have spoken with the new Managing Director of NDDC, we may just go ahead to flag it off if we cannot get it on the Vice President’s schedule.”

The Benin-Abraka Road is a 106km Road project which would connect several agrarian communities in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State.