Bende Federal Constituency: Anyaso expresses confidence of PDP’s Victory

Five days to election, House of Representatives candidate of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for Bende federal constituency in Abia state, Chima Anyaso, has expressed confidence that the PDP will emerge victorious saying PDP’s victory is a ‘done deal’ as the people of Bende and Abia state have demonstrated that Abia state truly belongs to the PDP. Anyaso made the observation in the course of an ongoing door-to-door campaign in Bende and Abia North intended to mobilize voters ahead of Saturday’s crucial presidential and the house of representatives election.

He said “our campaign is focused on issues that are very important to our people. We have been visiting all the wards and polling units in this door to door campaign to sensitize our people on the benefits they stand to get when they vote PDP, we told them and they know that PDP is the party on the ground here in Abia”.

“We are working tirelessly and our people have told us that they will vote massively for PDP because of what we have been doing for them. Everywhere we have visited, at every community, we have stopped to do our campaign, we have been told repeatedly to go home because Abia is PDP and PDP belongs to Abia. With this assurance from our people in the grassroots, we are determined to continue the sensitization and empowerment until the end”

Anyaso disclosed that, so far, all the political interest groups, youth groups, religious bodies, and traditional councils that matter in the state and especially in Abia North and Bende have all endorsed and given their support, and assured that they will bring out people to vote for the PDP in the elections.

He remarked “our people can see that we are committed to their welfare and they know that this election is about them, so they have assured us that they will vote PDP massively because those who will set us back or divide us must not be allowed to do so through this election. There is no other party to trust except PDP in Abia state, this is what our people have said. Our people have said that they will vote for our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, they have said they will vote for our governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, they will vote for Senator Mao Ohuabunwa for Abia North Senate and they will vote for me for Bende federal constituency”

Anyaso who is campaigning under five cardinal points which are Health, Education, Youth empowerment, Road and infrastructural development and Environmental sustainability said his decision to join politics after many years in business is to bring about progress in Abia state and Nigeria. A leading proponent of Not-Too-Young-To-Run, Anyaso assured he will remain a voice for Nigerian youths when he resumes at the house of representatives.