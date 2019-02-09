Be carrier of God’s glory, Adeboye charges Christians

By Olayinka Latona

General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has charged Christ-ians to reflect their true identify in God by being carriers of God’s glory.

Adeboye gave the charge at the head-quarters of the church, Throne of Grace, Ebute-Metta, Lagos during the church’s monthly thanksgiving service with the theme: “Carrier of God’s Glory.”

According to him, for anybody to carry God’s glory, he must be a true child of God and live a life of holiness.

Taking his lesson from Isaiah 60:1-5 Adeboye said: “When you carry God’s glory, it means you are shinning His light. Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid.

“As a carrier of glory, anywhere you arrive, darkness will automatically disappear, curses, sickness, bareness, shame will all depart.”

The cleric, however, warned that it is dangerous for any carrier of God’s glory to take the glory for him or herself, stressing that the glory belongs to God not any mortal man: “When God begins to use you, the glory belongs to God not you, so you must learn to always give glory to God,” he said.

Earlier, the cleric led the congregation to thank God for saving the life of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in a helicopter crash in Kabba in Kogi State.

He recalled that the word of prophecy came during the church’s February Holy Ghost Service that no matter how hard the enemy would try there would be no mourning in our families this year.