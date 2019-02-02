BBNaija 2019 audition: Campaigning on Instagram may ruin your chances – Ebuka

By Rotimi Agbana

The auditions for 2019 Big Brother Naija held across eight cities of Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Ibadan, Enugu, Warri, Calabar and Benin on Friday and Saturday.

But long before the auditions began, some wannabe housemates have started campaigning and showing off on Instagram to indicate their desire to be part of this year’s edition much to the disenchantment of the anchor of the reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Ebuka, a lawyer, media personality and fashion influencer, who will be hosting this year’s edition again couldn’t hide his disgust with the development, wondering aloud the futility of the exercise. He gave his opinion in an Instagram post.

“Like, are your followers the ones auditioning? Or you think if auditions were done on social media that wouldn’t have been specifically announced? I don’t get it. In fact you are probably even doing yourself more harm. A major element of Big Brother is secrecy and surprise but you think announcing your intentions or social media is a bright idea – toh,” he said.

One of the former housemates in the last edition, Teddy A was quick to respond to Ebuka’s post, voicing his own disgust.

“Please don’t tell them, they will learn the hard way. Why they solicit for votes on social media like it’s a requirement. Our people don’t know how to follow simple instructions. BBN audition discreet pass secret cult initiation,” he said.