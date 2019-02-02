Bayern battle Leverkusen on StarTimes

Bayern Munich will seek to maintain their title push when they travel to face leverkusen in a Bundesliga match this weekend.

And in its typical way of delighting soccer fans, StarTimes has concluded plans to show the match live from the BayArena on its sports channel.

The Bavarians are fighting for the title once again this season, embroiled in a tight tussle at the top of the table with arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund but remain confident they can catch the Bundesliga leaders in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign, despite facing a six-point deficit

With striker Sandro Wagner off to the Chinese Super League,, Bayern Munich will look up to Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski for the goals at tee Bay Arena as they hope to cut Dortmund’s lead at the top

Wagner was contracted to remain at the Allianz Arena until 2020, but he requested for his contract to be terminated after getting frustrated with his role on the sidelines.