Bayelsa REC warns politicians against inducement of voters

By Emem Idio

AHEAD of elections, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in charge of Bayelsa State, Pastor Tom Udoh, has warned politicians in the state against inducement of voters and urged them to play according to the rules.

The REC, who called on the political class to move away from the era of vote buying, as it is was denting the country’s political process, also advised the people of the state to resist the temptation to sell their votes as they are entitled to their independent choices.

Udoh, who disclosed this to newsmen in his office shortly after resuming duty as the new Bayelsa INEC-REC, said 85 percent of the Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, had been distributed in the state, adding that the commission will ensure that the remaining PVCs are distributed before deadline.

Udoh, flanked by the Administrative Secretary, Mr. Leberi Sampson, said: “The political class should allow the people to vote their choices without inducing them with cash or asked for proof of who they cast their votes for.

“I want to tell our politicians to move away from the era of votes buying as it is denting the image of our democracy. I want to re-assure the people of Bayelsa State that everyone’s vote will count in this election.

“We are making arrangements with boats owners association for their services and so far, we have hired over 300 boats to transport our officials and logistics to the hinterlands to make sure that all votes count particularly in the riverine part of the state.”