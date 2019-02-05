Bayelsa APC protests killing of members

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA —AHEAD of elections, the leadership and members of opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, yesterday, protested the killing of its members at its rallies.

The protesters, who marched to the state police headquarters, were led by the leader of the party in the state, Chief Timipre Sylva and Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

El Rufai importing mercenaries from neighbouring countries to disrupt elections – PDP

Addressing the party members who marched from the APC secretariat to the police command chanting solidarity songs, Chief Sylva said the killing of an APC member at a rally in Tungbabiri, Sagbama council of the state was getting out of hand.

He said: “We have been watching the scenario where members of our party are attacked while we are canvassing for votes. Two of them were killed recently in Nembe and we reported the matter, but the Police is not doing enough.

“We are here to send a message to the Police high command and Inspector-General of Police that the persecution and killing of our members in Bayelsa is not acceptable.”