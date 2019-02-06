Bad governance, parenting fuel Boko Haram insurgency – Yobe varsity VC

By Ndahi Marama

DAMATURU—VICE Chancellor of Yobe State University, Prof. Yakubu Mukhtar, has attributed Boko Haram insurgency to bad governance and parenting for decades in Borno and Yobe states.

The 10-year insurgency in the North-East has claimed many lives and property with the displacement of over two million people.

Mukhtar spoke in Damaturu, while presenting the Dissemination of Research Findings to address political, youth restiveness and conflicts in Yobe State.

He said Yobe and Borno states would continue to sit on a time bomb if people continue to give birth to children without “adequate and proper” parenting.

According to him, bad governance has also contributed to youth restiveness and terrorism in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

His words: “Bad governance has been one of the main reasons for emergence of Boko Haram insurgency. I could recall that for years before the emergence of Boko Haram insurgency, my late mentor, Prof. Nur Alkali, was concerned about youths gathering in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

“People from other states of the federation were also dumped in Maiduguri metropolis under the auspices of almajiri (street children).”

He lamented that people, under the guise of obeying Islamic teachings, are marrying three to four wives and keep reproducing children without thinking of how to train and sustain them.

He further disclosed that parents of affected children ignored their “welfare and proper upbringing” in the society.

He said: “Yes, I agree that it’s God that provides for everyone; but He has given you a faculty to think. Are you mindful of the fate of the children? Agreed, population is power, China developed largely because it has advantage of productive population unlike in Nigeria.”

He said the nuisance created by such parents and bad governance had mainly contributed to the emergence of Boko Haram insurgency that has claimed many lives and property.