Baby Face Assassin set for tournament debut at Old Trafford as UCL returns with Heineken

It was 19 years ago when a 26 year old Norwegian wrote his name in the history books of Europe’s most prestigious football tournament. We all know the story of the famous Manchester United “class of 99” who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat just 3 minutes to the end of the match.

German side, Bayern Munich led for the large part of the 1999 finals and they thought they had won with 3 minutes to play but substitutes Sheringham and Solskjaer had other plans. First Sheringham converted a well-timed shot that nestled at the back of the net to bring United back in the game, and then Beckham whipped in another corner that came off the head of Sheringham again but fell gracefully at the feat of the “BabyFace Assassin” who made no mistake from close range, cementing his status as not only a Manchester United legend but also UCL legend.

Breathtaking and entertaining games such as the 99 final is why we love the UEFA Champions League and why we get goosebumps when the tournament’s anthem comes on. Now after an almost 2 months break, the competition is finally back, and we can’t wait for kick off with the most international premium beer brand, Heineken.

Last season, Heineken fueled our passion for the tournament with its premium viewing experiences serving as the go-to venues to Share the Drama of the UEFA Champions League Competition. Legend, Hernan Crespo even visited the country to experience last season’s final live with his teeming fans courtesy of Heineken.

In 2014, Heineken brought the prestigious UEFA trophy close to its Nigerian fans when the trophy tour made a stop in the country to the delight of the fans. It’s another season of the competition, and with its “Unmissable Moments” themed campaign, we cannot wait to see what the beer brand has in store for us.

First, up for the round of 16 games sees Solskjaer return to the competition he won as a player 19 years ago as the manager of the same club he won the competition with as Manchester United battle for a place in the quarter-finals with the French opponent; PSG who are missing both Neymar and Edison Cavani.

Can Solskjaer inscribe his name further in the history books of the competition by winning the tournament as a manager? There’s only one way to find out, catch the action live with Heineken and keep your eyes peeled for the surprises as Heineken brings to you the Unmissable Moments of the UEFA Champions League. “Les Grandes Equipes; The Champions”!!