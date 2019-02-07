Ayade presents N1.04trn budget estimate

By Emma Una

CALABAR—Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, yesterday, presented a budget proposal of N1,043,967,000,000 for the 2019 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

Ayade who tagged it ‘Budget of Quabalistic Densification,’ said it will migrate the state from third world to a first world by transforming the infrastructure and economy to meet the expectations of the people.

He said, “It is a magical budget of concentrating all of our ideas and ideals into a cumulative action point. The budget seems to address the fundamental thrust of our governance because it focuses “on the realisation of the core mandate of this government which is shifting Cross River State from third world to first world within eight years.”

Ayade dedicated 30 per cent of the budget estimate to infrastructure, saying that the 2018 budget achieved 74 percent performance and assured that the 2019 budget will exceed that of last year in realising the expectations of majority of the people.

“This budget is in tandem with our strategic long term plan of industrialising every local government area and connecting them to the super highway, serving as the main nexus that connects the industrial hub and serves as the evacuation corridor and empties into the Bakassi Deep Seaport for export of raw materials.

That is the overall executive master plan of my government to create a new Cross River State that is industry-based and draws its raw materials from our natural resource base.”

He said, “Is a budget of deep vision to deliver a prosperity agenda under the catalysis of minimal money, intellect and the third force which is spiritual under God the father. It is a densification of all spiritual force to drive a combo of intellectual and monetary forces for actuation of the migration of Cross River State.”

He said each of the 18 local government areas would get a mini super highway as evacuation corridor from the deep seaport.

The state, the governor stated has done very well in spite of little resources it gets every month from federal allocation where N1.8 bn is used to settle the states debts.