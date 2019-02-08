AXA partners Liverpool FC as official global insurer

By Rosemary Onuoha

AXA has announced that it is partnering with Liverpool FC to become the club’s official global insurance partner.

Nigerian AXA Mansard is a member of the AXA Group, a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management.

In a statement, AXA Mansard stated that AXA reignites its sponsorship strategy and is proud to join forces with one of the most famous names in sports. The multi-year partnership with English Premier League legends Liverpool Football Club (Liverpool FC) sees AXA become the club’s official global insurance partner.

Commenting on the partnership, the CEO of AXA, Thomas Burbel said “I am delighted to announce this long-term partnership with Liverpool FC, which comes at a particularly exciting moment for AXA as the Best Global Brand Ranking, announced by Interbrand, recognized AXA as the number one insurance brand for the 10th year in a row.”

Building on shared values, AXA and Liverpool FC will create innovative experiences for clients, partners and fans around the world, as well as making meaningful contributions to the local communities in which they both operate. Working closely with Liverpool FC’s players, manager, coaches and health professionals, AXA will also create unique and relevant content that will help support the shared goal of promoting a healthy lifestyle, delivering on the AXA brand purpose of empowering people to live a better life.

Also commenting on the Partnership, the Head, Brand and Communications at AXA Mansard Insurance plc, Mrs Nkiru Umeh noted “We are excited about this partnership with Liverpool FC. It’s our way of identifying with the passion and energy of football fans both in Nigeria and all over the world, which reflects our passion to consistently provide quality products and services to our esteemed customers.”

