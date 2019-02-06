Awaziem is youngest player in latest Turkish Super Lig TOTW

Chidozie Awaziem,22, has been named in Whoscored.com Team of the Week for the latest round of matches played in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Nigeria international made his full debut for Rizespor in a 1-0 win at BB Erzurumspor on Sunday after joining the club in the January transfer window.

Awaziem has been included in the team after his impressive display, helping goalkeeper Akkan to post his fourth shutout of the season.

The Porto loanee is the youngest player included in the Team of the Week and was partnered in central defense by Istanbul Basaksehir’s Epureanu in a 4-4-2 formation.

Awaziem made six clearances, one tackle, one interception and won four aerial duels against a BB Erzurumspor side that contained international teammate Emem Eduok.

He made only two appearances for Porto’s first team in Cup competitions before he was sent on loan to Rizespor