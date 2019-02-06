Aviation group, ART, raises concern over Osinbajo’s use of foreign pilot

By Lawani Mikairu

Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ART) yesterday raised concern that a foreign pilot was allowed to fly the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo round the country for his election campaign.

They contended that the security and safety of the country’s number two citizen should not be entrusted to a foreign pilot who does not understand the physical terrain and topography of Nigeria very well.

Speaking on behalf of ART in Lagos, Mr Olu Ohunayo said there are abundant pilots in Nigeria who could fly the Vice President as they understand crowd behaviour of Nigerians better than foreign pilots.

According to Ohunayo: “The Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ART), join other Nigerians in thanking God for sparing the lives of the Vice President and members of his team on board the Agusta AW139 with registration number: 5N-PEJ and serial number: 31389 owned and operated by Caverton Helicopters which crash landed in Kabba, Kogi State with twelve (12) passengers on board, our Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo inclusive.

“While waiting for the AIB report of the accident, we are disturbed about the preparation made for the landing of the helicopter in that area and the crowd that surged towards the helicopter after the crash, if there had been fire, we would have experienced some casualties.

“We are deeply concerned about the management of security of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is embarrassing to see the Vice President of Nigeria being flown by a foreign pilot whether contracted or chartered in a Nigerian Police helicopter as noticed in a previous flight during this campaign season.

“It is a slap on the huge human resource of pilots Nigeria has in abundance,” he added.