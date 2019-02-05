Attack: Adamawa INEC vows to conduct elections in Madagali

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa says the Monday night attack by suspected insurgents in Madagali Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, will not deter it from conducting elections in the area.

The insurgent attack in Kirchinga and Shuwa villages of Madagali LGA.

Mr. Kasim Gaidam, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) told Newsmen that the commission was committed to conducting elections in designated areas in Madagali.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission, the good people of Madagali and the entire Adamawa State have resolved to ensure election is conducted in Madagali.

“No amount of threats, intimidation and sabotage would stop INEC from conducting the elections,” Gaidam said.

The REC said the commission, with the support of security agencies and other relevant stakeholders, would ensure the successful conduct of in the area; and Adamawa in general.

Gaidam, who noted that there were more than 81,000 registered voters in Madagali LGA, assured the electorate that INEC would not disenfranchise them.