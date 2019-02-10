Atiku’s candidature, a blessing to Nigeria, says Jerry Useni

Rtd. Gen. Jerry Useni, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate in Plateau, says that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential candidature is a blessing to Nigeria.

Useni spoke through his running mate, Dr James Dalok, on Sunday before group of PDP supporters in Ketang, Mango Local Government of Plateau.

The PDP flag bearer said that the pedigree of Atiku was beyond human understanding and very capable of rescuing Nigerians from the hardship the All Progressives Congress (APC) had brought upon them.

”Atiku has what it takes to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from the socioeconomic mess this present administration brought upon them.

”I wish to assure you that the long abandoned Panyam-Bokkos-Wamba Road and Gindiri Regional Water Plant will be completed if Atiku and himself as governor of Plateau,” he said.

Useni called on the people to vote wisely in the forthcoming elections to ensure that Atiku was voted into power.

He assured the people of the state of better and appealing people oriented policies and programs.

Also speaking, Mr Caleb Mutfwang, former Chairman, Mango LG appealed to party supporters in the council to vote massively for Atiku and Useni.

”We won’t disappoint our own son, Dalok, Useni’s running mate but give our bloc votes to them to lead us to the promise land,” he said. (NAN)