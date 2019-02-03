Atiku will beat Buhari 60-40 in Katsina – Buba Galadima

…Buhari will beat Atiku in Adamawa state – Keyamo

By Anthony Ogbonna

Buba Galadima, a spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign organisation, has said that the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar will beat President Buhari with a margin of 60 to 40 percent in the north.

Galadima also said that Atiku will didvide the votes 50 to 50 with Buhari even in Buhari’s home state, Katsina.

Galadima made the statement while appearing on Channels TV programme, Politics Today on Sunday.

According to him, “Atiku will defeat Buhari 60 to 45 on the minimum. The only place it would be 50-50 is Katsina.”

“In the south west, i want to say with certainty, the Yoruba people respect their leaders, they will not vote from sentiments.

He said President Buhari refused to sign the electoral act because he is afraid of defeat.

According to him, “Why did the president refuse to sign the electoral act? Because they are afraid. The man forgot that the more you vote for Buhari, the more you make enemies.”

This government we have today is a government of exclusion, nepotism, bedeviled by corruption, and has no single achievement in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson for Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, who also appeared on the programme, countered Galadima, saying Buhari will beat Atiku in Adamawa state.

Mr. Keyamo also said that the PDP is making a mistake in its permutation that Atiku will win major votes in other regions of the country like South-South and South-West.

Mr. Keyamo also countered the recent endorsement of Atiku by the Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze, saying the Yorubas will not vote for Atiku, but instead, vote for a candidate that has a Yoruba as his running mate. He said the Yorubas will vote massively for Buhari.

Below are quotes from both Galadima and Keyamo during the clash on TV:

“I thank and do forgive Keyamo because he is not a good student of history, and because he didn’t follow & work for Buhari before, he wouldn’t know who has put in so much on the table before he came to start eating.” – Buba Galadima.

“There is nothing that is as fraudulent as known PDP members and sympathizers putting on the apparel of socio-political groups and endorsing their own political parties.” – Festus Keyamo.

“This government we have today is a government of exclusion, nepotism, bedeviled by corruption, and has no single achievement in Nigeria.” – Buba Galadima.

“I have never been a member of the PDP.” – Festus Keyamo.

“In Kano, you have seen the President raising the hand of a corrupt individual, a corrupt person that the whole nation has seen taking bribes, they are talking of corruption, that man belongs to them.” – Buba Galadima.

“President Buhari is an unusual leader, he has managed to navigate his way through these middlemen and he has reached the people directly in this country.” – Festus Keyamo.

“They (APC) brought people from Niger, my good friend, the Sultan of Damagaram and two Governors from Niger Republic, they are already telling us that they will bring aliens to vote for them.” – Buba Galadima.

“Alhaji Galadima, if President Buhari is so vengeful and so divisive, what is your daughter still doing in the Villa? Your daughter works with the President in the Villa, What is she still doing there today?” – Festus Keyamo.

