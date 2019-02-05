Atiku presidency’ll end farmers/herders conflict in Benue —Titi Abubakar

Makurdi—Wife of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Mrs. Titi Abubakar, has said her husband, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would end frequent clashes between herders and farmers that have led to killings and destruction of property in Benue State, if elected president.

Mrs. Abubakar, who spoke, yesterday, at the PDP women rally in Makurdi, expressed sadness over the Benue killings, claiming All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government has failed in its responsibilities to ensure the security of lives and property of the people.

According to her, I can assure you that an Atiku presidency will ensure a lasting solution to the herders/farmers crisis.So, do not be deceived by those who failed Nigerians because elections are here again and they are out to deceive Nigerians with N10,000, the so-called trader money to buy votes from Nigerians, we must resist them.

“APC has failed Nigerians and we have a duty to kick them out in the coming elections and vote only PDP candidates and Atiku Abubakar who has a vision to give back our country to the citizens by creating employment opportunities for our youths and women and also ensure that our country is restructured to devolve more powers to the states.”

2019: Atiku, others aren’t credible as Buhari-Gen. Bajowa

Also, wife of Benue State governor, Dr. Eunice Ortom, said: “Our people who are known for their prowess in farming have all deserted their farms and homes due to the persistent crisis.

“But we look up to a president Atiku Abubakar to give us succour and ensure an end to the crisis and killings because we know him, he is our own and we also know his capabilities when entrusted with a leadership position.”

Governor Samuel Ortom on his part, claimed APC-led Federal Government was paying lip service to the fight against corruption, adding: “They are targeting those perceived as political opponents while the government is dominated by highly corrupt individuals.”