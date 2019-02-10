Atiku, PDP supervised obituaries of industries – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Adams Oshiomole, on Saturday, claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar supervised obituaries of industries in Nigeria.

He also urged Nigerians not to believe the promise of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to create massive jobs.

Oshiomhole made the statement in Lagos while addressing the crowd at the party’s presidential campaign rally.

He said the promise made by the PDP was a calculated ploy to deceive Nigerians and get their votes.

The party chairman claimed the PDP had no good record of job creation in all its 16 years in power.

He said that the era of PDP marked the death of many industries in the country, especially in Lagos.

Oshiomhole said that it was a big irony that the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, whom he said supervised the economy at the time as Vice-President when many factories died was promising jobs.

The party chairman said the opposition party was clueless about job creation.

According to him, the APC had created many jobs in the last three years and would create more when re-elected.

“When you go to Oshodi and Isolo, remember the industries in Oshodi and Ikeja? Where are they now?

“Who supervised the obituaries of these industries? It is the PDP, and who was the Vice-President at that time, Atiku.

“How can you supervise the liquidation of industries and make promise to create new jobs?

“Jobs are not created by miracles; by investing in infrastructure, the present government has generated many jobs through construction and multiplier effects.

“The Next level means more jobs are coming for the people” he said.

Oshiomhole said that the PDP Vice-Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, did not have the moral authority to speak on jobs.

He alleged that Obi deals in Made-in -China goods, exporting jobs, saying that was the reason he always quoted figures from China at any gathering.

Oshiomole said the country did not fare well under the 16 years of PDP, which he described as an era characterised by looting and poor leadership.