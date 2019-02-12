Atiku, Obi receive warm welcome at Lagos rally

Despite being a work day, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential and Vice Presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have taken their campaign to Lagos where they received a warm welcome from their numerous supporters.

At their presidential rally at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, the duo based their campaigns on the “joblessness and insecurity which the Buhari-led administration has brought upon Nigeria.”

In the entourage was the PDP presidential candidate; Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi, the Director General of the PDP presidential campaign; Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, the Governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos; Mr. Jimi Agbaje and a lot of other dignitaries.

The various speakers at the rally hinted on “the challenges the country has been facing under the Buhari administration, including insecurity, bad economy and job losses.”

The National Chairman of the PDP claimed that the party has uncovered plans by the APC to rig the election. He, however, said that the PDP will not allow that to happen.

He also further tasked the attendees to vote PDP and defend their votes.

The VP candidate of the PDP, Peter Obi solicited votes based on the pro-business manifesto of the Atiku candidacy.

Meanwhile, Abubakar, while speaking, reminded the people of his resolve to create jobs. He admonished the people of Lagos to vote him for the jobs and wealth he intends to create for the business hub of the nation.