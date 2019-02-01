Atiku in Asaba, promises to revive Warri, Koko ports, deliver 2nd Niger Bridge

By Festus Ahon

ASABA, the Delta State capital was shutdown, yesterday, as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar campaign team arrived the state for a campaign rally.

Addressing a crowd of supporters at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Atiku promised to revive the state’s major seaports, Warri and Koko ports, as well as complete the second Niger Bridge, which links Asaba and Onitsha, South-East’s gateway city, if elected Nigeria’s president in the forthcoming presidential election.

He assured that he would create millions of jobs for the youths and women, charging the people to vote PDP all the way.

He thanked the people of Delta State for “their loyalty to the PDP,” adding that “the PDP is the only party that can tackle the needs of Nigerians.”

There was serious traffic gridlock at Nnembisi Road, which leads to the Stephen Keshi Stadium, venue of the rally, even as men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, the police and other security agents had hectic time controlling vehicular movement.

Governor Okowa, his Deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and some other top government functionaries led Alhaji Abubakar, his running mate, Mr Peter Obi, President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, among other top PDP chieftains from the Asaba International Airport, where he landed to the campaign rally venue at 1:10p.m., in an open roof luxurious bus. He waved at the crowd beaming smiles of satisfaction.

Also speaking, Atiku’s running mate, Peter Obi told the people to ensure that no other party got votes in Delta, adding that the PDP-led government of Okowa had done very well for the people of the state.

“A vote for Atiku Abubakar is a vote for prosperity, job creation and security,” he enthused.

Governor Okowa on his part, said Deltans are peace loving people, adding that the people of the state are united and would join hands with Atiku Abubakar to unite Nigeria when elected President.

Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, congratulated Governor Okowa for the good works he was doing in Delta, describing the Stephen Keshi Stadium as a world class facility.

National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus warned the APC led Federal Government against rigging the elections, saying “there will be war should President Muhammadu Buhari dare to rig the elections.”

Urging the APC not to rig the elections in the interest of peace, Secondus enjoined security agencies “not to join hands with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Buhari and the APC to rig the elections.”

Chairman of the party in Delta State, Mr Kingsley Esiso, former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Benjamin Elue, Senator Stella Omu, Prof Sam Oyovbaire in their separate remarks at the rally, said the APC has mismanaged the economy of the country and impoverished Nigerians.