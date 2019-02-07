ASUP directs chapters to hold referendum on suspension of strike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has directed its members in all chapters to hold a referendum on suspension of the ongoing strike in the nation’s polytechnics.

Mr Usman Dutse, ASUP National President told News men on Thursday in Lagos that the referendum would hold between this week and next week.

He said that the referendum was to assess the Federal Government’s efforts at ending the lingering strike in polytechnics.

“The union had received some proof and documents as requested from the Federal Government to back up its claim of payment of N16.4 billion as salary shortfalls.

“Although the union has not received all documents, it has resolved and directed all chapters to hold referendum between now and next week, as that will decide the next line of action.

“They have given us some of the documents, proof but not all. We are going to the ministry now to pursue somethings.

“After the referendum, the National Executive Council will meet to decide next line of action,” he said.

NAN reports that Malam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, had on Jan. 31, in Abuja said the Federal Government had released N16.4 billion to settle outstanding salary arrears of staff in the country’s tertiary institutions.

He also said another N30 billion had been raised as revitalisation funds.

Adamu said this during the “Sixth edition of the Ministerial Press Briefing” that disbursement was ongoing through the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to solve issues and demands raised by ASUU and ASUP.

Adamu said that the government had resolved all issues and awaits the academic unions to also call off their strike in the coming days, especially ASUU and ASUP.

ASUP has since denied receipt of any payment, either by document or proof of the said N16.4 billion by the Federal Government.

The union commenced its indefinite strike on Dec. 12, 2018, following the failure of government to meet various agreement reached with the union since 2009. (NAN)