As Buhari visits Ondo today: Approval of Deep Sea Port, key to devt — APC

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—AS President Muhammadu Buhari visits Ondo State today, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has urged the President to approval the State Deep Sea Port project.

The party described the project “as key to the economic transformation of the State.”

In a statement by the party’s state chairman, Mr. Ade Adetimehin said: “The project has suffered undue stagnation because of the handlers’ inability to secure the necessary go ahead by the appreciate agent of the Federal Government.

APC’s spokesperson, Alex Kalejaye said: “The visit of the President State today will further encourage and boost the morale of the State chapter ahead of the general elections.”