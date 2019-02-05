Breaking News
As Buhari visits Ondo today: Approval of Deep Sea Port, key to devt — APC

By Nwafor Polycarp

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—AS President Muhammadu Buhari visits Ondo State today, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has urged  the President to approval the State Deep Sea Port project.
File: President Buhari and other APC members

The party described the project “as key to the economic transformation of the  State.”

In a statement by the party’s state chairman, Mr. Ade Adetimehin said: “The project has suffered undue stagnation because of the handlers’ inability to secure the necessary go ahead by the appreciate agent of the Federal Government.

APC’s spokesperson, Alex Kalejaye said: “The visit of the President State today will further encourage and boost the morale of the State chapter ahead of the general elections.”


