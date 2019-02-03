Arsonists break into INEC office, set ablaze 15,000 uncollected PVCs, register

By Anthony Ogbonna

Unknown persons, Sunday, broke into the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Abia state and set ablaze thousands of uncollected Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs.

The hoodlums set ablaze over 15,000 uncollected PVCs as well as the register containing all the names of registered voters in the area.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Joseph Iloh, confirmed the development to newsmen on Sunday.

According to him, the arsonists broke into the INEC’s office through the window.

He however said that although the PVCs and the register were burnt, that the commission’s headquarters in Umuahia, the state capital, has the authentic list of registered voters.

Meanwhile, the Police command in the state has assured that it has launched an investigation into the matter and promised that the perpetrators of the dastardly act will be brought to book.