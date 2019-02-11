Arrest Timi Frank and prosecute him now, Army tells Police

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigerian Army has called on the Police to arrest Timi Frank, the former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, over fake news.

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, the Director Army Public Relations, Colonel, ALIYU YUSUF, described Frank’s allegation as a concocted hogwash, and warned mischief makers to desist from further spreading fake news.

Recall that Frank had accused President Muhammadu Buhari of meeting with the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu and Chief of Army staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai to perfect his rigging plans at midnight.

Miffed with his statement, the Nigerian Army opined that Frank’s alleged statements were baseless and was targeted against the person of Buratai.

To this end, the force debunked the allegation but said that Buhari is at liberty to hold meeting with his Service Chiefs any time.

It equally warned mischief makers to steer clear of joining issues with the Institution or its leadership in matters that are purely political.

“The Nigerian Army is an apolitical institution and would continue to remain so while carrying out her constitutional responsibilities.

“We have reported the said Mr Timi Frank to the Nigerian Police Force for his immediate arrest and prosecution for fake news and related offences against the leadership of the Army”, part of the statement read.