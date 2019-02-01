Army Foster Civil- Military Relationship With Agent Banking Outlet in Taraba 

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Nigeria, Army, NA has established an agent banking outlet through a leading commercial bank in the country to promote civil- military relationship in Taraba state.

The Chief of Army Staff, CAS, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, who commissioned the facility at 20 Model Battalion barrack, in Gashaka local government area of the state, explained that eight Army barracks accross the country, including the NA headquarters, Abuja will be used as pilot for the agent banking scheme.

Buratai explained that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, initiative would ensure financial inclusion for all Nigerians.

According to him, the establishment of angent banking scheme would bring financial services closer to officers in remote barracks and also serve as part of its Cooperate Social Responsibility, CSR, to the populace.

He said ,”What you are witnessing today is part of our vision to sustain the civil- military relationship between the NA and the civil populace.

“ This agent banking will also enhance the discharge of the Nigeria Army’s Cooperate Social Responsibility, CSR, by extending the services to Nigeria populace in their localities.”

While thanking the Federal government for the inclusive financial initiative, Buratai urged residents of Gashaka and environs to take advantage of the agent banking outlet in their domain.

Chief of Gashaka, Hamman-Gabdo Sambo who appreciated the gesture extended to his jurisdiction by the Chief of Army Staff, promised continuous cooperation with the NA operations in his locality.

He also enjoined his subjects to make use of the financial service outlet, which he said is easy to acce