Army denies abduction of passengers by insurgents on Damaturu-Biu Road

The Nigerian Army on Saturday dismissed reports alleging the abduction of some passengers by Boko Haram insurgents on Damaturu-Biu Road in Yobe.

Lt. Njoka Irabor, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, gave the clarification in a statement in Maiduguri.

It would be recalled that media reports indicated that insurgents had on Friday abducted some passengers travelling on the 120-kilometre Damaturu-Biu Road.

The report also indicated that the incident forced the military authorities to close down the road.

However, Irabor dismissed the report as false, stressing that no such incidents occurred on the road.

He said “The attention of Headquarters Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has been drawn to the circulation of fake news trending on website and social media platforms.

“Alleging that suspected Boko Haram terrorists abducted unspecified passengers plying Biu-Damaturu Road yesterday.

“This is not true; there is no such an incident in the North East, let alone on the mentioned road.

“What the media misconstrued is that, as part of our routine measures to curb the criminal activities of Boko Haram terrorists, and ensure safety of all residents and road users, troops carry out routine patrols, checks and ambushes.

“This necessitated the temporary closure of the road. What happened in morning of February 1, 2019; is that there was a report of suspected movement of Boko Haram terrorists and the troop swang into action.

“In order to avoid likely collateral damages, the troop temporarily halted vehicular movement; however, the road was immediately reopened after the routine military check,” he said.

Irabor called on members of the public and travellers to disregard the report and go about their normal businesses.

The army spokesman reiterated the commitment of the military to end insurgency and restore peace to the war-tone region.