Armed herdsmen, military in gun battle in Benue, three killed

By Peter Duru

Makurdi – No fewer than three suspected militant herdsmen were Monday afternoon reportedly gunned down at Tomatar community in Guma local government area of Benue state following a gun duel with the military personnel attached to the joint military spike operation code named Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS.



Vanguard gathered that the armed herdsmen who stormed the area from a neigbouring state however met a strong resistance from the military patrol team in the area.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that they had attacked the military personnel on patrolling in the community preparatory to a further attack on the community when they were repelled by the military.

Confirming the development, Commander of OPWS, Major General Adeyimi Yekini said his patrol team had an encounter with the herdsmen.

Gen. Yekini said, “our patrol team had an encounter with armed herdsmen around the Tomatar general area earlier today.

“The armed herdsmen sneaked into the community to attack Tamatar but our troops intercepted them and there was a shootout.

“We were able to flush them out and in the encounter we cashed them up to Tysem were after repelling them at Tomatar, three of them were killed.

“As we speak we are still pursuing the remnants in the area. We also did not suffer any casualties in the encounter.

“For now I can also tell you that I do not have records of any civilian casualty in the encounter but our troops are still in the bush chasing the armed herdsmen.”