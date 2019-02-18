APGA candidate berates AGF over call for postponement of Zamfara guber poll

By Chris Ochayi

THE All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, governorship candidate in Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulahi Shinkafi, has attacked the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami over his call for postponement of 2019 governorship election in Zamfara State.

Shinkafi in a statement by his campaign organization, in Abuja, noted that by virtue of the judgments of the Court of Appeal Abuja and Sokoto Division the courts didn’t clear any candidate of the APC to take part in the elections.

Recall Malami had in a letter to Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, urged the Commission to comply with the Zamfara State High Court Judgment which upheld that the APC conducted its primary election in Zamfara State as against INEC position that the APC had no candidates for election in the State.

But Shinkafi said, “For the avoidance of doubt the judgment implies that the party is back to Status Quo which means that it cannot produce any candidate for the Governorship, National and State Assemblies elections in Zamfara State having failed to comply with the provisions of Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended. Contrary to the erroneous information being peddled by some un-informed persons, the Court of Appeal in Sokoto didn’t clear APC candidates in Zamfara State.

“In the Sokoto division, the Court of Appeal refused to entertain the motion filled by the counsel to the Zamfara State Governor Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari seeking the enforcement of the judgement of the Zamfara High Court. We charge the Commission to remain resolute in its earlier stand that the APC cannot field any candidates in the said elections having slept on its rights to conduct primaries in compliance with Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.”