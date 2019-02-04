APC’s chances of winning general election are bright- Gov. Masari

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, says the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winning the forthcoming general elections in the state are very bright.

Masari made the remark when he received the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Contact and Mobilisation Committee, Northwest, led by Maj-.Gen. Muhammad Magoro (rtd) on Monday in Katsina.

The governor informed the delegation that about 90 per cent of those who were bigwigs in the Peoples Democratic Party ((PDP) in the state had already defected to the APC.

He revealed that he would continue to mobilise supporters of different political parties to move to APC for landslide victory in the 2019 general elections.

Masari expressed optimism that President Muhammad Buhari if re-elected, would give Nigeria an accountable and credible leadership that would turn the country to the path of growth and development.

Earlier, Magoro, informed the governor that they were in the state on contact and mobilisation for the re-election of President Buhari.

He expressed happiness that Gov. Masari had already performed their job in Katsina state with the completion of campaign tour to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Magoro said that Katsina being the state of Mr President, was their first place of call, and would be proceeding to Kano and other states for their assignment.(NAN)

ZI/AO/MZA