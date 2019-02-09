The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that the claim by the All Progressives Congress, APC, party that it will garner 12 million votes during the coming general elections is admission by the party that it has perfected plans to rig the polls.

Atiku raises the alarm of plot to arrest key associates

Atku also warned the party to jettison the idea to rig the election, saying any attempt by the party to rig the election will earn it the people’s wrath.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, the PDP Presidential Candidate said “the people’s anger will surely descend on anyone or any party that attempts to thwart the will of voters on February 16.

Atiku said the warning had become necessary “because the ruling APC has been huffing and puffing about how it already has 12 million votes in the kitty even before the votes are cast and in spite of the deservedly huge acceptance of the PDP across the nooks and crannies of the country, as exemplified by the massive turnout at the PDP’s rally today in the President’s home state of Katsina.”

“The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had on Thursday said that President Muhammadu Buhari has 12 million voters that have been with them over the years.

“But ask yourself this: have you met anyone who has said ‘I made a big mistake not voting Buhari in 2015 and I will make sure I vote for him in 2019?’ Such a person does not exist anywhere in this planet (apart from Niger). So we can confidently assume that they will get no new votes.”

“Based on the result of the poll by Williams and Associates, Nigerians see that the percentage of voters who have indicated their interest to vote in next week’s election has gone up 17.4% (from 63% in 2015 to 74% in 2019), representing an 11% increase in voter turnout against what it was in 2015. When we apply this to the 2019 registered voter base of 84 million, we get to a total of 40.4 million votes to be cast on February 16.”

Atiku explained that “with even if we are generous and allow for no decline in Buhari’s 12 million votes, it means he will get 29.7% of the estimated 40.4 million 2019 votes which makes it impossible for him to win the election.

Expatiating on the Williams and Associates poll, Atiku said “even in the highly unlikely event that other candidates in the presidential race get a total of 3 million votes (again being generous as that is 10 times more than the 300,000 votes for ‘others’ in 2015) then that would mean Atiku would get 25.4m votes (40.4m – 12m – 3m) which would give him a 63% share of the vote by the APC’s own reckoning.”

The PDP Presidential Candidate enthused that “it would be impossible for any party, even in Soviet era Russia, to rig an election on the scale it would take to overturn this result.

“We also note that the Williams & Associates poll, not only predicted an Atiku win, but it demonstrated in unmistaken terms that 42% more Nigerians believe that Atiku will be the next president over Buhari.”

“According to the forecast by Williams and Associates, the majority of voters in Buhari’s own geopolitical zone of the north-west believe Atiku will win, as do the voters in every other single geopolitical region, every age group and every religion.”

“The pollster said the belief that Atiku will win by a landslide also holds true amongst APC supporters by a margin of 56% to 38%, showing even amongst Buhari’s own faithful believe he will be packing his bags and going back to his village very soon.

“I urge you to go out and vote, bring our friends and family and endeavor to remain behind until all the votes are counted and the results are announced to ensure that votes count.

“Mohammed Buhari, you gained power via free and fair elections under the auspices of a PDP President who also stood down peacefully when the result was announced. I trust you will show the Nigerian people the respect to do the same in just one week’s time,” Atiku concluded.