APCON refutes allegation of political ad clampdown

The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON has refuted an allegation that its clamp down on some campaign billboards and posters of some political parties were targeted at opposition parties to favour the ruling party.

Reacting to a recent report aired on the African Independent Television (AIT) network, the Acting Registrar of the Council, Mrs Ijedi Iyoha, vehemently denied the insinuation of partisanship in the conduct of its enforcements.

She stated that all the billboards and posters blanked out did not meet the pre-exposure vetting requirements of the Council, and not because they belonged to the opposition parties. She stressed that the boards on which enforcements were carried out cut across parties.

For the avoidance of doubt, she added that APCON requires political parties and their candidates to forward their advertisements for pre-exposure vetting. Mrs Iyoha emphasised that political advertisements were being vetted to promote sanity and peace of the democratic process.

She added further that ahead of the campaigns, the Council had held series of stakeholder enlightenment on political advertising and sent out notices to parties believing that they would comply with the law.