APC‘ll plunge Nigeria into slavery —PANDEF

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—National Legal Adviser of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF and Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN), Nella Andem Rabana, has said a vote for President Muhammadu Buhari will further plunge Nigeria into slavery.

She stated this in Calabar, Cross River State, when PANDEF and its local arm in the state, All Cross River Nationals Front, ACRNF, endorsed the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

She said: “It has to be PDP. It is the only hope we have. If you vote Buhari, he will take us into slavery. It is umbrella all the way.”

She condemned “the lopsided appointments made by Buhari, which favoured only a section of the country,” adding that the travails of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, was politically motivated.

At the event, PANDEF and ACRNF said they supported Atiku’s endorsement by Nigerian elders because he has promised restructuring.

Also speaking at the event, National Secretary of PANDEF, Dr. Alfred Mulade, said: “The declaration of support for Atiku is being done simultaneously across the Niger Delta region and other parts of the country. We have done the national endorsement for Atiku.

“We are here to do same at the grassroots. The train has also moved to Rivers, Bayelsa, Edo and Delta states. We have agreed on the direction to go, and that is with the only candidate that will restructure the country.”